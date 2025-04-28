Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vaping retailer VPZ is opening in Alnwick, bringing three new jobs to the area and providing support for those quitting smoking.

The shop, opening on Friday, May 2, will also bring a new vape recycling service to the town as part of its commitment to help clean up local environments.

The vapes and e-cigarettes collected will be transferred to Wastecare who handle the recycling processes, treating and recovering disposable vapes and reusable hardware devices from its plant in West Yorkshire.

VPZ offer a dedicated one-to-one service to help smokers quit and is giving away 100 free vaping hits to support people on their smoke-free journey.

A new VPZ shop will open in Alnwick.

Staff will be trained by National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training) to have engage with smokers to educate them on the health and financial benefits of switching to vaping.

Operations director Jamie Strachan said: “We are spearheading the fight against the nation’s number one killer – smoking.

“At VPZ, we are much more than a vaping retailer, as our new 30-day guarantee provides a solution to Smoke-Free targets and stands by our promise to support all smokers on their own quit-smoking journey.

“We are also pioneering in the battle against waste and are proud to have launched our vape recycling service across all stores.

“We strongly believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the long-term financial benefits of using reusable products.

“VPZ is proud to open our doors in Alnwick, creating local jobs, and helping to make stop smoking services more accessible in the area and give smokers the support they need to quit.”