Volunteer team seeks friendly faces to join at new Berwick hospital

The Northumbria Volunteer Service is looking for new recruits to join their team at the new Berwick hospital when it opens later this year.

The NVS has never before operated in Berwick, introducing an exciting opportunity for both the service and local people interested in joining.

Meet and Greet volunteers are being recruited. Their job is to be stationed at the main entrance, being that friendly face to patients, visitors, and staff on their way into hospital.

Their role also includes directing or accompanying patients and visitors to appointments or wards, a highly important role for everybody coming to the hospital in the opening months.

Claire Finn, operational service manager for the NVS, said: “Our family of volunteers is almost 400 strong, but we’re always looking for more.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for people in and around Berwick to keep active, meet new people, and give back to the NHS.”

Pauline Curwen has volunteered at Wansbeck General Hospital for the last 17 years.

When asked what she liked about her role, she said: “It’s about giving my time back to help others.

“Volunteering is good for my wellbeing; I have gotten to know so many people over the years – staff, patients, and visitors. I feel valued in my role.”

If you’re interested, you can meet the NVS team at the Berwick Library for more information on Friday, June 6 from 11am to 3pm.

You can apply:

 By phone: 0191 203 1354

Volunteer applications are open to anybody over the age of 16.