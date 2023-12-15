The North East Ambulance Service’s (NEAS’s) volunteers were recognised for their efforts when a group of them received a visit from Helen Vine, national strategic lead for volunteering at the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.

Helen Vine visits North East Ambulance Service volunteers.

Recognised as an organisation that invests in volunteers, NEAS has more than 240 volunteers who selflessly dedicate thousands of hours of their time to their communities, playing a vital role in helping the trust deliver high quality patient care.

Last year, NEAS community first responders, porters and ambulance car service drivers transported 90,000 patients to and from hospital appointments covering a total of 3,563,000 miles, they spent 2,500 hours supporting patients to reach the right hospital department or their transport home and attended 576 medical incidents in the community.