Views sought on recent visits to care homes during Covid-19

Healthwatch Northumberland is holding a free public online forum to hear about people’s recent experiences of visiting loved ones in care homes during the pandemic.

Local health and social care champion, Healthwatch Northumberland, is holding a free public online forum via Zoom on Monday, February 7, from 10am to 11.30am.

Healthwatch Northumberland is the independent champion for users of NHS and social care services, listening to people’s views and experiences to find out what’s working well and what could be improved.

At previous forums the group has discussed how visiting restrictions in care homes have affected people living there and their relatives, and people’s experiences of other ways of keeping in touch during Covid-19.

Those who attended previous forums said it helped to give them a voice and it was useful to meet with other people in a similar situation.

It was agreed that the group would continue to meet once every three months to discuss any issues or concerns.

Derry Nugent, Healthwatch Northumberland project coordinator said: “Our public forums on care home visits have produced some really interesting and insightful discussion.

“We have talked about how people are keeping in touch with loved ones in care homes during the pandemic, the effect on those in the homes, particularly those with dementia, and the effect on relatives, plus what would help, going forward to make the situation easier.

"As the situation develops, we continue to listen to people’s experiences.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the forum can register by emailing [email protected], or call 03332 408468.