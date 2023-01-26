Victoria House in Bedlington, which cares for adults with disabilities, learning difficulties, or autism, was graded in a Care Quality Commission report published this week.

The document said: “Safe systems were not in place to protect people from harm.

“The provider's safeguarding policy did not assure us they understood their responsibilities in relation to safeguarding.”

The Care Quality Commission's overall rating for Victoria House was 'requires improvement'.

Safety concerns were also raised about how the care home, which has a capacity of nine, managed medication.

The report added: “Records relating to the management of medicines did not always demonstrate medicines were managed safely.

“In addition, the provider's medicine policy had been written generically, was not specific to the service, and lacked information and clarity.”

Regarding the recruitment of staff, the unannounced inspection found “systems were in place for the safe recruitment of staff. However, records did not always demonstrate these systems had been followed.”

The report criticised management staff, noting: “Some of the policies and procedures in place did not evidence the provider understood their responsibilities.

“There were some gaps in the knowledge of management staff in relation to guidance that was relevant when supporting people with a learning disability and autistic people.”

The report concluded by saying: “The registered manager and service provider manager responded to the inspection feedback to make improvements.

“For example, they told us they would be reviewing all of their policies and procedures to make the necessary changes.

“They were committed to ensuring people received safe care and that the documentation in place reflected the service was well-led.”