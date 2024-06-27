UK’s largest health research programme opens new clinics in June 2024, in Eldon Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our Future Health, the UK's largest health research programme, opens appointments in 17 new locations in June 2024, with 194 clinics overall across the UK. A new Our Future Health clinic is opening in the Eldon Square Shopping Centre in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Mobile clinics are also visiting supermarket car parks in Birkenhead, Blyth, Brixton, Congleton, Daventry, Dorking, Knutsford, Rawtenstall, Scarborough, Sunderland and Tooting.

Elsewhere, a new Our Future Health clinic is opening in the Eldon Square Shopping Centre in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Mobile clinics are also visiting supermarket car parks in Birkenhead, Blyth, Brixton, Congleton, Daventry, Dorking, Knutsford, Rawtenstall, Scarborough, Sunderland and Tooting.

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

Our Future Health Mobile Hubs

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

The programme is sending invitations to people who live near the new clinics. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Our Future Health clinic locations can be viewed on an interactive map here.

Volunteer Henry Phillips, 26, from Manchester,shared his reasons for taking part: “I’ve never taken part in health research before; I think purely because I didn’t seek it out. The letter inviting me to join was what made me do it this time. There was nothing holding me back in the past, apart from simply being unaware of the programmes going on. The more people who join Our Future Health, the more people the data will serve in the future. It takes very little from each person but will add a lot to the world as a whole.”

Dr Raghib Ali, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer of Our Future Health, said:

“I’m thrilled to see the programme opening more clinics around the UK, which will allow for even more representation of people across the UK in our programme. What we’re offering is the opportunity to contribute to the biggest picture we’ve ever had of people’s health, which researchers will use to make new discoveries about diseases. We need all kinds of people to join Our Future Health, so health research can benefit all kinds of person.”

Cormac Hamilton, General Manager at Eldon Square, Newcastle, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome the Our Future Health clinic to Eldon Square. The exciting initiative marks a significant step forward in health research, providing our visitors with the opportunity to gain valuable insights into their own health, whilst helping to create one of the most comprehensive health databases in the world. From blood pressure to cholesterol level checks, book an appointment at Eldon Square to get first-hand knowledge of your health.”

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.

New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.

About Our Future Health Our Future Health is a collaboration between the public, charity and private sectors to build the UK’s largest health research programme – bringing people together to develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat diseases.

Our Future Health is committed to the highest standards, policies and processes that protect participants’ confidentiality, whilst maximising the opportunity to help researchers to tackle serious diseases. Volunteers’ data is de-identified and held securely in trusted research environments that meet strict security criteria. Our Future Health data and samples is only available to registered researchers conducting health research for the public good and is strictly controlled through an access process. All researchers will be held to the same standards.

Our Future Health is a member of the UK Health Data Research Alliance, the independent alliance of leading healthcare and research organisations establishing best practice for the ethical use of UK health data for research at scale. Our Future Health is a company limited by guarantee registered in England and Wales (number 12212468) and a charity registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales (charity number 1189681) and OSCR, Scottish Charity Regulator (charity number SC050917).

About NHS DigiTrials NHS DigiTrials, hosted by NHS England, offers data services to support clinical trials. They help reduce the time, effort and cost of developing new drugs, treatments and services, bringing benefits to patients, the public and the NHS.

Opting-out from receiving an invitation: People who have previously opted out of sharing health data for planning and research purposes, by submitting a National Data Opt-out, will not receive a personal invitation letter to join the programme via NHS England (who host the NHS DigiTrials service). People who do not want to receive a personal invitation letter from NHS England can opt out by completing the form on the NHS DigiTrials webpage.