TT2 has made the donation to Northumbria Blood Bikes to pay for the cost of their fuel for a whole month.

Outside normal office hours, hospitals rely on couriers or taxis to transfer urgent medical supplies or test samples between hospitals – a service volunteers with Northumbria Blood Bikes carry free-of-charge, ensuring NHS resources can be used where it matters most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation will pay for around 1,000 healthcare journeys.

John Everitt, Kirsty Lawrence, Paul Browning, Shaun Simmons and Sophie Hannah.

Kirsty Lawrence, trustee of Northumbria Blood Bikes, said: “We are incredibly thankful to the team at the Tyne Tunnels for thinking of our charity and their generous donation towards our fuel costs which will enable our volunteers to support the NHS with over 1,000 jobs free of charge across the month.

“Without the help of donations we wouldn’t be able to be there when people need us most. Thank you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TT2 customer operations manager, Shaun Simmons, said: “With the cost of fuel being so high and this transport service being so important to the people of our region, we are happy to be able to support Northumbria Blood Bikes.”

Northumbria Blood Bikes boost.

The charity’s funding comes entirely from cash donations, and the service is provided solely by volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad