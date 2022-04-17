Two businesses in Northumberland have a ZERO food hygiene rating

Zero is the lowest rating which can be awarded.

Brockwell Tandoori in Cramlington and The Anchor Inn kitchen in Wooler have been given zero ratings, which means urgent improvement is necessary.

The FSA visits eateries across the country to judge how clean and well-run they are. Many pass with flying colours, but others are told they need to make major improvements or run the risk of being shut down.

These ratings provide a snapshot of an establishment's standards at the time of an inspection. If hygiene is very good and the business fully complies with the law, five is the top of the scale and the highest score they can achieve. They must do well in three areas:

The Brockwell Tandoori in Northumbrian Road, Cramlington.

• How hygienically the food is handled;

• The physical condition of the business;

• How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

A zero indicates failures across all three areas.

The Anchor Inn in Cheviot Street, Wooler.