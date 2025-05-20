Trading Standards officers in Northumberland issue advice ahead of single use vapes ban
Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards Service is advising retailers not to buy new stocks of single use vapes and to sell any existing stocks in advance of the ban that comes into force across the country on June 1.
The ban includes all 'disposable' vapes which are not refillable and use a battery which cannot be recharged.
Retailers who fail to follow the law could be fined £200 and repeat offenders could be prosecuted.
Darin Wilson, Head of Public Protection for Northumberland County Council said: “Vapes are shown to be less harmful than smoking and are a useful tool for adult smokers to switch to in order to help them quit tobacco smoking. The colours, flavours and advertising of disposable single use vapes are very appealing to children however and may be encouraging more young people to try them.
“These vapes also blight our streets as litter, and as they contain lithium batteries which can be highly flammable, they are a fire hazard in our bin lorries and our Waste Transfer Stations.
“Our thanks are given to the many responsible businesses in Northumberland that have made advance preparations by running stocks of single use vapes down in preparation for the ban.
"Other retailers are encouraged to follow this lead so they are not caught out after June 1. If any business operator needs any further support or advice around this legislation, they should reach out to our Trading Standards team who are here to help.”