Health Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed to divert billions of pounds to GPs in order to “fix the front door” of the NHS.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northumberland and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Northumberland which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Adderlane Surgery - Prudhoe There were 471 survey forms sent out to patients at Adderlane Surgery in Prudhoe. The response rate was 42%, with 195 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Bellingham Practice - Hexham There were 229 survey forms sent out to patients at The Bellingham Practice in Hexham. The response rate was 47%, with 108 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Corbridge Health Centre - Corbridge There were 229 survey forms sent out to patients at Corbridge Health Centre in Corbridge. The response rate was 52%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 81% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales