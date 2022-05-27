Top marks for ambulance staff training

Ofsted has given the service’s apprenticeship training and education a ‘Good’ rating.

The Trust has been delivering its own ambulance support worker apprenticeships since 2018 at its purpose-built education centre on the Team Valley trading estate in Gateshead.

The rating follows an initial monitoring inspection in July 2019 and first full inspection in March – where inspectors looked at the quality of training being delivered as well as behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

NEAS achieved an ‘Outstanding’ rating for behaviour and attitudes and personal development and ‘Good’ for the quality of education and leadership and management – resuklting in the overall ‘Good’ rating.

In total, 206 NEAS staff are currently undertaking an apprenticeship through work, ranging from clinical roles to cyber security and customer service.

Karen Gardner, Head of Workforce Development at NEAS, said: “Apprenticeships provide our staff with the option to achieve fantastic transferable qualifications as well as hands-on training where skills learnt can be put into practice.

“We have a highly qualified and experienced education team and facilities at NEAS which has had significant investment. It is testament to them that we currently have one of the highest successful achievement rates in the North East and over 50% of our achievers do so with distinction!