A leading consultant is encouraging people to protect themselves and their loved ones by booking a flu vaccination.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, respiratory consultant and medical director at NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, is urging anyone at risk of being seriously ill with flu to come forward for their vaccination.

Each year, around 17 million people in England receive a free flu vaccine. Across the North East and North Cumbria, more than one million people were vaccinated last year.

The flu vaccine is now available for all pregnant women, children aged 2 and 3, all primary school pupils, secondary school students in Years 7 to 11, and children over six months old with health issues that put them at risk.

From October 1, the vaccine will also be offered to everyone aged 65 and over, adults with long-term health conditions, care home residents, carers, close contacts of people with weakened immune systems and all frontline health and social care workers.

Dr Monaghan said: “Getting your flu vaccine is quick, safe and helps protect not just you, but also your friends and family. It’s one of the easiest ways to keep healthy this winter.

“Flu can make people feel very unwell and for some people it can be very serious. Having the vaccine lowers your chance of catching flu and passing it on to others – even if you do get flu after having the vaccine, it’s usually much milder and you will recover much faster.”

For full details and to check flu vaccine eligibility, go to www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/flu-vaccine