Three month course to help people achieve healthier lifestyle

A free weight management programme has been launched for people looking to achieve lasting weight loss and wellbeing.

The unique 12-week course called Momenta has been developed by experts in nutrition, physical activity and psychology, and is based on the latest scientific evidence.

The programme, consisting of weekly one hour classroom-based sessions and an optional exercise element, helps participants to start and maintain healthier habits and to introduce realistic lifestyle goals to achieve a healthy weight.

The programme, supported by Northumberland County Council’s public health service and funded by the government, is available in leisure centres around the county.

It is open to adults in Northumberland who are interested in losing weight and getting fitter and healthier with a body mass index (BMI) of over 30kg/m2 .

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Healthy Lives, said: “Most of us struggle with our weight from time to time, especially in our advancing years.

"However, being overweight or obese significantly increases a person's risk of having a stroke, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes so it is really important to try and maintain a healthy weight.

“This weight loss service is both free and widely accessible.

"The course does work and has had some fantastic results with many residents going on to lead healthier and happier lives as a result.“

Mark Warnes, Chief Executive of Active Northumberland, said: “We have a well-qualified, passionate and very friendly team who are ready to help residents to maintain a healthy weight.”