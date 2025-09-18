Thousands of patients in Northumberland and North Tyneside have received care at home rather than in hospital in recent years.

There have been more than 5,000 admissions to Hospital at Home ‘wards’ in the past 17 months alone.

The initiative was launched nationally in 2022. Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust had a small respiratory Hospital at Home service prior to this, but built capacity as part of the national programme – expanding to now run across multiple specialities.

They cardiology, surgery, acute medicine, frailty, respiratory and its national-first lung oncology ward.

Dr Laura Mackay, a respiratory consultant and community business unit director at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “The range of specialties involved in Hospital at Home underlines how this is not just a means of discharging patients out of hospital more quickly or traditional district or community nursing.

“Both discharge and district nursing are important and remain a focus for us, but Hospital at Home is something extra; it’s a genuine way of providing hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes for patients who would otherwise be in a hospital bed.

“While there is always a place for technology that helps monitor and communicate with patients, our model does not use much remote monitoring equipment.

“Hospital at Home is about improving patient experience. Patients still have face-to-face contact with different healthcare professionals – including doctors, nurses, therapists and pharmacists.

“They may visit you at home to provide treatments, carry out tests and assessments, or check on your condition. The only difference is that you are in the comfort of your own home rather than in a hospital ward.”