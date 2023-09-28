News you can trust since 1854
Groups of people in the North East and North Cumbria are being reminded by the NHS in the region to top up their protection against Covid-19 and flu.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:03 BST
Dr Neil O'Brien.Dr Neil O'Brien.
Doctors are urging those at highest risk from the viruses – including people aged 65 and over, those in clinical at-risk groups and their household contacts, pregnant women, people with learning disabilities, health and social care workers and carers – to book their seasonal vaccines to help ensure they get the protection they need.

Covid-19 vaccinations can be booked via the NHS website, or by calling 119 for free if people are unable to get online. Flu vaccinations for adults can be booked at local GP practices or local community pharmacies.

Dr Neil O'Brien, medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “It is vital that the most vulnerable get both vaccines to help strengthen their immunity to protect themselves and also help reduce pressures on the NHS this winter.”

