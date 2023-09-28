Dr Neil O'Brien.

Doctors are urging those at highest risk from the viruses – including people aged 65 and over, those in clinical at-risk groups and their household contacts, pregnant women, people with learning disabilities, health and social care workers and carers – to book their seasonal vaccines to help ensure they get the protection they need.

Covid-19 vaccinations can be booked via the NHS website, or by calling 119 for free if people are unable to get online. Flu vaccinations for adults can be booked at local GP practices or local community pharmacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad