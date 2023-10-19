News you can trust since 1854
Those eligible encouraged to get both their Covid-19 and flu vaccinations online by regional NHS

Groups of people in the North East and North Cumbria are being asked to book their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations online if they can.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
More than 1.3million people across the region are eligible to get both jabs for free this winter – including people aged 65 and over, those in clinical at-risk groups and their household contacts, and pregnant women, among others.

They are now able to book appointments for each of the vaccines on the national booking system via the NHS website or app.

However, recognising that not everyone can access websites or apps easily, people can also book by calling 119.

Dr Neil O'Brien.Dr Neil O'Brien.
Figures show that the region has almost hit one million vaccines already.

Since the beginning of September, 590,796 people across the area have already received their flu jab – with 405,643 also getting a COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 159,930 people chose to ‘do the double’ by receiving both their flu and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time.

Dr Neil O’Brien, medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “This winter, we are asking people to ‘be wise, immunise’ as the risks of Covid-19 and flu are still real and the vaccines provide the best possible protection against serious illness.

“If you are eligible, you can now book your flu vaccine, as well as your Covid-19 vaccine, online via the NHS website or app or by calling 119.

“If your preferred venue or time is not showing at the time of booking, please don’t worry as more appointments are being added all the time.”

