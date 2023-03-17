News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

The Rothbury Practice opens doors to paramedic student from University of Sunderland

A GP practice has opened its doors to paramedic students to grow its diverse team in order to ensure patients get the right care for their needs.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT

The Rothbury Practice has welcomed University of Sunderland paramedic student Phil Calcutt into their team for a valuable placement experience.

It comes as part of a growing relationship between Northumbria Primary Care and the University of Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rothbury Practice is part of Northumbria Primary Care (NPC), which now manages nine GP practices looking after nearly 60,000 patients.

Paramedic student Phil Calcutt, and Paula Treadwell, senior lecturer and practice placement lead at the University of Sunderland.
Paramedic student Phil Calcutt, and Paula Treadwell, senior lecturer and practice placement lead at the University of Sunderland.
Paramedic student Phil Calcutt, and Paula Treadwell, senior lecturer and practice placement lead at the University of Sunderland.
Most Popular

Last year, the organisation’s Northumberland practices formed their own Primary Care Network which introduced the paramedic role into its practices to improve the service available to patients.

Paramedics run clinics, triage and manage minor illnesses and provide continuity for patients with complex health needs among a host of other responsibilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their presence within a GP practice allows for an additional dimension of care, as well as reducing GP workloads.

Phil, who recently completed a two-week placement at The Rothbury Practice, said: “When I started my course, I hadn’t really considered how my role would fit within the context of primary care. I think when most people think of paramedics they think of hospital and ambulances, not GP practices.

Phil Calcutt spent two weeks working with the Rothbury Practice.
Phil Calcutt spent two weeks working with the Rothbury Practice.
Phil Calcutt spent two weeks working with the Rothbury Practice.

“Being able to work alongside the brilliant team at The Rothbury Practice was an amazing experience. Working in primary care wasn’t something I thought I’d be doing, but I learned so much during my placement.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paula Treadwell, senior lecturer and practice placement lead at the University of Sunderland, said: “It’s important that we’re able to provide a wide range of experiences to our students.”

Primary Care NetworkParamedicsGP practices