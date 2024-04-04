The intriguing reason why this stag do firm needs your blood type before you head on a night out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading stag and hen provider Last Night of Freedom will print the information on a wristband as part of a safety campaign drawing attention to the potential pitfalls of a boozy night on the town.

They’re initially being rolled out for use in Newcastle but will be introduced in other stag do hotspots – including popular party cities in Yorkshire – in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Mavir, managing director at the Geordie-based firm, said: “UK cities are among the biggest and friendliest party destinations in Europe and thousands of stags have an amazing time every year – but not every party ends how you expect.

The wristbands will keep stags safe on a night out

“Most people can handle everything a night out can throw at them, but we want to make sure we’re looking out for all of our customers.”

Last Night of Freedom has previously highlighted Sheffield as a city benefitting from the boom in stags opting to shun European breaks to stay in the UK.

Bookings in the Steel City have shot up by more than a quarter in the past two years, putting it alongside Leeds and York as popular Yorkshire destinations where the wristbands will be rolled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each band will have a QR code linking to an online safety guide with a map, directions and useful tips on staying safe around the city.

And while recent years have seen a drop in the amount of alcohol consumed by nearly weds, it’s a fact that booze related A&E admissions spike late at night on weekends – with stags and hens partying in an unfamiliar city at a heightened risk of a drink-related mishap.

“All it takes is an argument, a mate getting lost between bars in an unfamiliar city or someone having one too many and the night can start to unravel,” continued Matt.

“The wristbands have simple and practical information, along with a safety guide and directions, to safeguard our customers - meaning everyone on a stag do can enjoy themselves without worry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At only £12 each, the wristbands offer around £50 worth of offers and savings for every person on a stag party, while they also have a useful dual purpose - allowing large groups of stags to easily navigate their way into busy pubs and clubs with a warm welcome.

Matt continued: “We’ve all been there – a doorman spots a big gang of mates approaching a nightclub and refuses them entry.

“Wearing a wristband might be a bit old school, but if you’ve got one on then bars know that you’re on a Last Night of Freedom stag - so you can focus on the fun.”