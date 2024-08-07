The Great North Care Record (GNCR) has been awarded ‘Team of the Year’ at the Digital Health Networks Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health and care record sharing system was recognised for its collaborative work on improving the quality and safety of patient care across the North East and North Cumbria.

Used by 100 per cent of NHS foundation trusts across this region, it currently has a record-breaking 800,000 monthly views and is one of the world’s leading shared care record systems – with 19million views since its launch in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GNCR enables staff at NHS trusts, local authorities, GPs and the North East Ambulance Service, and community, hospice, children’s and out-of-hours services to securely access and share patient records from across multiple services and systems all in one place.

Members of the Great North Care Record team celebrate the award success.

This allows for a higher quality, more informed and safer experience for patients, regardless of where they are receiving care in the region.

GNCR was praised by the award judges for its collaborative efforts in successfully implementing digital initiatives, fostering innovation and delivering tangible benefits to patients, clinicians and health and care organisations.

Lisa Sewell, GNCR programme director, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised in the Digital Health Networks Awards and to be able to showcase the groundbreaking work our team has achieved in the last year to digital leaders from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GNCR continues to go from strength to strength and this win only enables our brilliant team to continue to grow the reach of GNCR across the North East and North Cumbria and, most importantly, ensure the region has a safer, higher quality patient experience.”