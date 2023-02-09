David Scott, owner of The Fruit Shop, began raising money for the Skin Deep fund, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, out of gratitude for the care his son received at the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s Department of Dermatology in Newcastle.

He has managed to raise the sum through collection tins at the shop on Front Street, donations of delivery money and tips, and raffles of gift baskets.

The 46-year-old said: “My son has got a skin condition and that is why I brought in the [collection] boxes, just expecting to get a few quid but not expecting to get as much as I did.

David Scott is the owner of The Fruit Shop in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and had been raising money at the shop.

“It caught me off guard how much I had actually raised up until now.”

The Department of Dermatology investigates and treats melanomas and skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and skin ulcers for adults and children across the North of England.

David said: “I think I have raised more awareness for skin conditions because there have been customers who have been in the shop and asked me what the containers are for, and I have sat and explained what it is.

“When you have got a personal touch to a condition or charity, I think more people relate to it.”

“Since I have got to the seven, I will have to think of some bright ideas to try to get to the 10. It is close to the heart and so I will keep doing it.”

The money the fruit shop has raised will contribute to the Skin Deep fund’s efforts to improve clinical facilities, patient treatment areas, and waiting rooms, as well as finance new equipment.

Emma McQuitty, fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, said: “David has been a dedicated supporter of our Skin Deep fund for many years.

“We are so grateful for his kindness and the passion he brings to his fundraising.