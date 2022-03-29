Survey shows strong opposition to closure of Northumberland village surgery

A questionnaire was circulated by Longhoughton Parish Council after Alnwick Medical Group launched a consultation on its proposed closure.

In response, 158 residents supported the continuation of a surgery in Longhoughton compared to six who were against.

Limited public transport links to Alnwick or Embleton for appointments and the difficulties of parking at Alnwick Surgery are among the issues highlighted.

Longhoughton Surgery.

Adrian Hinchcliffe, parish council chairman, said: “The questionnaire has identified the strong feelings of residents against the proposed closure of the surgery.

"Residents have identified real difficulties with what Alnwick Medical Group are proposing and they have to listen to what people are saying.”

The parish council plans to put the results to Alnwick Medical Group and the Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group.