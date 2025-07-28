Survey reveals cancer patients in Northumbria less satisfied with their GP

Cancer patients at Northumbria Healthcare last year were less satisfied with the support they received from their GP than they were a year earlier, new figures show.

The National Cancer Patient Experience Survey shows 49% of cancer patients at Northumbria Healthcare said they "definitely received the right amount of support from their GP practice during treatment" in 2024.

This was slightly lower than the year before, when 51% said they did.

The sample for the survey included all adult NHS patients with a formal cancer diagnosis, who were discharged after an inpatient episode or day case attendance for treatment in the months of April, May and June 2024.

Nationally, 48% of patients said they received enough support from their GP – a slight increase on 46% the year before.

The survey also asked cancer patients to rate their overall care out of 10.

At Northumbria Healthcare trust, they gave it an average score of 9.4, an improvement on 9.2 a year earlier.

This was also slightly higher than the national average of 8.9.

Matt Sample, senior policy manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “Too many people affected by cancer are waiting longer than they should to begin their treatment. It's a time where every day can feel like forever, and any delays are unacceptable.

"The UK Government must address this in their upcoming National Cancer Plan for England by introducing a new Cancer Guarantee – a commitment to meet all cancer wait time targets by the end of this parliament.”