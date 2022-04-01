Survey looks to help improve pharmacy services in Northumberland

Residents in Northumberland are being invited to have their say on pharmacy services. Photo by: Getty Images

Local health and social care champion Healthwatch Northumberland is working with Northumberland County Council to assess the provision across the county.

Residents are being asked to share information about how they use pharmacies such as how often, how they get there and whether the pandemic has changed the way they use services.

Responses will help the council write a local Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment, helping ensure local pharmacies provide the services people need both now and in the future.

Derry Nugent, project coordinator at Healthwatch Northumberland, said: “Being able to get help and advice from a local chemist is very important to families and communities.

"As the independent health and social care champion for people in Northumberland, we’re encouraging people to tell us about how they use their local pharmacy so services continue to be relevant and accessible.”

Liz Morgan, director of public health at Northumberland County Council, said: "Our health is driven by the way we live our lives and the social circumstances in which we’re born, grow and work.

"Access to healthcare is a key part of this and ensuring good pharmacy provision across the county is crucial in supporting our resident's health and wellbeing.

"By talking to residents and assessing their needs, we can make required changes to support people to live long and healthy lives. I would encourage everyone to get involved and give us their views by completing the survey."

Feedback can be given via the online questionnaire at https://bit.ly/PharmacyNorthumberland2022 or contact Healthwatch Northumberland for a postal copy with freepost return. Closing date is May 20.

Healthwatch Northumberland is also holding a number of drop-in events around the county during April where residents can leave feedback on pharmacy services or any other NHS or social care service.

They are being held at:

Morrisons Blyth: Tuesday, April 5, 10am to 12.30pm;

The Hub, Manor Walks Cramlington: Wednesday, April 6, 11am to 1pm;

Morpeth Market: Wednesday, April 6, 10am to 12.30pm;

Berwick Voluntary Forum: Wednesday, April 13, 10am to 12pm;

Alnwick Fishmarket NE66 1HS: Thursday, April 14, 10am to 12.30pm;

Blyth Buffalo Centre: Tuesday, April 19, 9.45am to 11.45am;