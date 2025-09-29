This ‘Stoptober’ Northumberland County Council have partnered with a regional health programme to encourage more people to quit smoking.

Over five million adults in England and 11% in the North East still smoke. Smoking kills two out of three lifelong smokers, killing 75,000 people in England a year and making it the biggest cause of preventable illness and death.

To mark the 25th year anniversary of stop smoking services in England, Northumberland County Council have partnered with Fresh and Balance to promote the annual Public Health England non-smoking campaign – Stoptober.

Evidence shows that for people quitting during Stoptober, if you stop for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit for good.

Ailsa Rutter OBE, director of Fresh and Balance, the regional programme dedicated to reducing the harm from tobacco and alcohol, said: “Stoptober is a brilliant chance to make a quit attempt at a time when you know loads of other people are trying as well.

“There are more effective ways than ever before to help you quit smoking. Many people try with just willpower alone, but getting support can make your willpower go even further.

"Whether that’s switching to a vape, using quit smoking medication or help from a stop smoking advisor these can help you ease the cravings to put smoking behind you.”

Gill O’Neill, the executive director of Public Health, Stronger Communities and Inequalities at Northumberland County Council, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting Stoptober and are encouraging smokers across the county to make a quit attempt.

“The Stoptober campaign aims to show people the many benefits of quitting, so why not get involved."

Cllr Eve Chicken, portfolio holder for Public Health at Northumberland County Council, added: “Quitting is one of the best things smokers can do for their health.

"The dangers of smoking are well-documented, as are the benefits of quitting, but it is often overlooked how difficult it can be for smokers to give up.”

The council urge that smokers don’t have to kick the habit alone, and a variety of support is available to support quitters on Northumberland’s Stop Smoking Service.