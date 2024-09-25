Andy Walton, NEAS staff psychological wellbeing advisor.

North East Ambulance Service’s wellbeing support programme, NEAS Mental Maintenance, has been named as a finalist in the Health Service Journal Awards as part of the staff wellbeing category.

NEAS Mental Maintenance, led by staff psychological wellbeing advisor Andy Walton, launched in March 2023 with the aim to change the thinking about mental health and wellbeing across the organisation.

Every member of staff is given an employee toolkit that includes support and guidance, and a personalised toolkit which acts as a reflective journal. There are also manager guides and suicide prevention resources available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the first year, more than 70% of staff found the NEAS Mental Maintenance toolkit useful and everyone who needed additional support received what they needed.

Andy said: “It is great to see that our mental maintenance programme has been recognised nationally for its impact on our colleagues.”

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony held in London in November.