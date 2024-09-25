Staff wellbeing initiative at North East Ambulance Service shortlisted for a national award
NEAS Mental Maintenance, led by staff psychological wellbeing advisor Andy Walton, launched in March 2023 with the aim to change the thinking about mental health and wellbeing across the organisation.
Every member of staff is given an employee toolkit that includes support and guidance, and a personalised toolkit which acts as a reflective journal. There are also manager guides and suicide prevention resources available.
Within the first year, more than 70% of staff found the NEAS Mental Maintenance toolkit useful and everyone who needed additional support received what they needed.
Andy said: “It is great to see that our mental maintenance programme has been recognised nationally for its impact on our colleagues.”
The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony held in London in November.
