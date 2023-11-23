Special campaign week will see donations to HospiceCare North Northumberland doubled

“Whilst HospiceCare couldn’t change the outcome of Margy’s diagnosis, they enabled her to fulfil her wish to live well until the end and to die at home and for that, I will never be able to thank them enough.” Michael, HospiceCare family member.

Michael shared his story with Chris Jackson, retired BBC Producer, who has kindly led the production of our previous family films. The short film portrays Michael’s experience of the HospiceCare North Northumberland Hospice at Home services.

Michael’s story is an integral part of our next campaign where donations are DOUBLED. Our match funding campaign is in its third year and we hope to reach our £45,000 target in the live week from November 28 to December 5.

Ben and Georgie McHugh, owners of The Red Lion Inn Alnmouth hosted their eighth Beer Festival for HospiceCare which saw many locals and visitors enjoy live music, local beers and wood fired pizza. The festival has raised £45,152 in total including this year’s amount of £6,140 which will be DOUBLED in the live week.

Michael Taylor, HospiceCare family member with Ben and Georgie McHugh, of The Red Lion Inn with Emma Arthur, Sarah Morey and Stuart Cable of HospiceCare.

Ben and Georgie said: “It has been our privilege to support HospiceCare over the past eight years with the annual beer festival and we know the charity hugely benefits our local community.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the HospiceCare North Northumberland volunteers for their help and continued support; it is no small task to run the event and we couldn’t do it without them.

“A special thank you to our event sponsors, our bands, our staff and also to everyone who came along to enjoy the festival weekend. We can’t wait to do it all again in 2024!”

You too can DOUBLE your donation and support the fundraising campaign for HospiceCare.

It might be that you are thinking about making a donation to the Hospice or are running an event to raise funds for us – all you need to do is to ensure your donation is made during the BIG GIVE campaign week – any donations outside of this time will not be eligible for match funding.

So are you up for the challenge to help us reach our magical £45,000 target? All monies raised will contribute towards the delivery of our clinical services across North Northumberland.

In order to have your donation DOUBLED you have to make your donation online via our website page: https://www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/biggivecampaign during the Big Give campaign week.