Liz Morgan, Northumberland County Council Director of Public Health, Alisa Rutter of Fresh North East and Cllr Wendy Pattison, Northumberland County Council cabinet member for adult wellbeing.

A recent report from Cancer UK showed the number of 18–34-year-olds who smoke in England increased by 25% in the first lockdown.

The pressures and mental toll that come with coping with the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to have contributed to a considerable increase in the number of people smoking cigarettes in England and the UK as a whole.

Liz Morgan, Director of Public Health at Northumberland County Council, said: “Quitting is one of the best things smokers can do for their health. Covid-19 is still with us, and stopping smoking will reduce the likelihood of complications from COVID-19 as well as reducing the risk of getting other acute respiratory infections.”

A woman sits on the street and smokes a tobacco cigarette.

Smoking is the biggest preventable cause of cancer and is known to cause at least 15 different cancer types. By stopping smoking, the lungs are given the chance to repair, meaning breathing becomes easier, and the individual becomes healthier as a whole. Smoking also harms the immune system by decreasing oxygen levels and causing inflammation, therefore making the body less capable of fighting diseases such as Covid-19.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adult wellbeing, said: “It's never too late to quit. With the stop smoking challenge ‘Stoptober’ approaching, there is no better time to take the first step in quitting cigarettes for good, and I would encourage people to take advantage of the range of free support available to them in Northumberland.

“Our local Stop Smoking Service can advise on different treatments and what to do to help prevent the cravings.”