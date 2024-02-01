Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slimming World, which runs 14 weight loss groups in south east Northumberland, is recruiting new part-time consultants so that it can run further groups in the county.

A recruiting event will be held at The Village Hotel in Newcastle on Sunday, February 18 between 10am and 12.30pm for anyone interested in signing up.

Leanne Mavin-Brennand, who manages the area’s groups, said: “We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose consultants for their empathy, warmth, and understanding.

The Slimming World team in south east Northumberland is looking for new members. (Photo by Slimming World)

“We have the best training in the business too. Every consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.

“Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long-term success through healthy lifestyle changes.”