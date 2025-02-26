Service for dementia patients made permanent at hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside

Neil Wilkinson and his mum, Shirley.

A nursing team which provides ‘invaluable support’ for people living with dementia and their loved ones is now a permanent fixture at hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust introduced a team of acute Admiral nurses to work in its hospitals in 2023. Due to the impact the service has had for patients, carers, and staff, the service will now be delivered on an ongoing basis.

Admiral nurses use specialist knowledge to provide emotional and practical support to people living with dementia, their family and their carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team focuses on patients with complex needs. They work with others to coordinate care and advise health and care professionals on best practice in dementia care.

Northumbria Healthcare’s lead Admiral nurse, Judy Mattison, said: “I think fundamentally our role is to inform and support staff to deliver better dementia care. I see it as just making sure that people are aware of what dementia can look like, what that experience might be like for patients and carers, and to look for things to make things a little bit easier.

“We’re advocates for the individuals, for the people living with dementia and their carers, but also, we advocate for the staff to try to make their job a little bit easier to help deliver more seamless care. To make sure that it's a high standard and better quality, and people have a better experience when they're in hospital.”

There are an estimated 8,000 people over the age of 65 living with dementia in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Wilkinson, whose father Raymond had dementia, said he ‘wholeheartedly recommended’ and urged others to use the Admiral nursing service.

“They facilitate everything, they manage everything, they listen to you personally and take on board your every feasible emotion and they fight your corner,” he said.

“They take the mumbo-jumbo out of things, they take the bureaucracy out of things, and they deliver it in a way that is specific to you, so you can make a decision based on what they advise. The most important thing is they have your best interest at heart.”

His mother, Raymond’s wife Shirley, added: “She had to communicate with all the different agencies who were all fighting their own corner with their own priorities, but her priority was us.”