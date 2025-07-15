Series of major national accolades for the North East Ambulance Service

The North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (NEAS) is celebrating a series of major national accolades recognising its outstanding work in apprenticeships, veteran support, inclusive leadership and staff well-being.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the past month alone, the trust has been ranked 28th in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2025, up from 65th in 2024, won Gold for Most Outstanding Public Sector Employer at the National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Events (NAFESE) Awards and secured three national titles at the Healthcare People Management Association Awards 2025 for innovation, inclusion and well-being.

In addition, two members of the service’s emergency operations centre were recognised at the Control Room Awards 2025 – with one finalist and one highly commended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Kev Scollay said: “To receive such national recognition across so many different areas is a powerful reflection of the values and hard work of our people.

The North East Ambulance Service has been recognised nationally multiple times.

“Whether it’s our commitment to apprenticeships, supporting veterans, improving inclusion, or prioritising staff well-being, NEAS continues to put people first, both in the care we provide and the culture we create.”

At the NAFESE Awards, NEAS was recognised for its exemplary approach to supporting members of the Armed Forces community.

The service currently employs more than 400 veterans and serving personnel, holds Gold status in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and is one of just 222 NHS organisations formally recognised as ‘Veteran Aware’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges praised the trust’s leadership in championing reservist-friendly policies, offering structured career pathways for service leavers, and embedding the Armed Forces Covenant – signed in 2020 – across its culture and values.