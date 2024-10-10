Scabies advice issued by council after cases of skin condition caused by mites in Northumberland
Rothbury councillor Steven Bridgett writes in a social media post that ‘several dozen’ cases have been reported in the Coquet Valley area.
A spokesperson from Northumberland County Council said: "We are aware of a number of people who have recently had scabies in the Rothbury area.
"Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites. It spreads through skin-to-skin contact (and sometimes from infected bedding and clothes).
"The most common symptom is intense itching, especially at night, and a pimple-like rash.
"It is not usually a serious condition but should be treated promptly to prevent spread. If you think you have scabies, you should initially speak to your local pharmacist for advice on treatment, or your GP if necessary."
Further information is available at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/scabies
Additional information for schools and childcare facilities, including when to seek further advice, is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/health-protection-in-schools-and-other-childcare-facilities/managing-specific-infectious-diseases-a-to-z#scabies
