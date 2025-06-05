A huge forget-me-not sand art installation was created on Beadnell beach to mark Dementia Action Week.

The striking ‘Memories in the Sand’ image is being used by the Alzheimer’s Society to promote its Forget Me Not Appeal in the North East.

Volunteers and people who have benefited from the charity’s support services helped draw the charity’s logo in the sand, alongside the names of loved ones affected by dementia.

Mathew Milner from Alzheimer’s Society, who organised the event at Beadnell, said: "We know that rural communities can face inequalities in their dementia experience, with transport being a barrier to accessing diagnosis and subsequently support services and groups.

The Alzheimer's Society logo drawn on Beadnell beach.

"Beadnell Bay was the perfect way for us to show that Alzheimer's Society are here for anyone affected by dementia, irrespective of where they live. It also allowed us to shine a light on Northumberland’s stunning natural scenery and sense of community.”