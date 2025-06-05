Sand art sculpture drawn at Beadnell beach as Alzheimer's Society launches appeal
The striking ‘Memories in the Sand’ image is being used by the Alzheimer’s Society to promote its Forget Me Not Appeal in the North East.
Volunteers and people who have benefited from the charity’s support services helped draw the charity’s logo in the sand, alongside the names of loved ones affected by dementia.
Mathew Milner from Alzheimer’s Society, who organised the event at Beadnell, said: "We know that rural communities can face inequalities in their dementia experience, with transport being a barrier to accessing diagnosis and subsequently support services and groups.
"Beadnell Bay was the perfect way for us to show that Alzheimer's Society are here for anyone affected by dementia, irrespective of where they live. It also allowed us to shine a light on Northumberland’s stunning natural scenery and sense of community.”
To donate, visit http://donating at alzheimers.org.uk/forgetmenotappeal
