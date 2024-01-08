Northumbria Samaritans are keen to reinforce that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year, aka ‘Blue Monday’.

The suicide prevention charity has long campaigned to dispel the Blue Monday myth as it could discourage people from seeking life-changing help.

Instead, Northumbria Samaritans is turning the day into something positive by running Brew Monday, a special awareness and fundraising event at Circa tearooms, Marks Bridge, Amble on Monday, January 15 from 10am to 2pm.

Northumbria Samaritans branch director, Ernie Paterson said: “We know that people find life difficult at all times of the year, not just one day in January. And when they do, it’s important that they reach out for support.

“Blue Monday sounds very negative, instead we’re celebrating Brew Monday and encouraging friends and family to check in with one another over a cuppa.”