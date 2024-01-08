News you can trust since 1854
Samaritans to hold celebration in Amble to help dispel the myth of Blue Monday

Northumbria Samaritans are keen to reinforce that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year, aka ‘Blue Monday’.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:40 GMT
The suicide prevention charity has long campaigned to dispel the Blue Monday myth as it could discourage people from seeking life-changing help.

Instead, Northumbria Samaritans is turning the day into something positive by running Brew Monday, a special awareness and fundraising event at Circa tearooms, Marks Bridge, Amble on Monday, January 15 from 10am to 2pm.

Northumbria Samaritans branch director, Ernie Paterson said: “We know that people find life difficult at all times of the year, not just one day in January. And when they do, it’s important that they reach out for support.

Brew Monday.Brew Monday.
“Blue Monday sounds very negative, instead we’re celebrating Brew Monday and encouraging friends and family to check in with one another over a cuppa.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org