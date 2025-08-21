Runners prepare for first leg of epic coastal challenge in memory of family friend who died from MND

Three friends will run 69 miles along the Northumberland coast to Gateshead tomorrow to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) – a cause close to all their hearts.

On 22 August, Harry Schofield, Nick Shallow and Craig Newlands will run from Seahouses in Northumberland to Gateshead on the first leg of a 170-mile run to the iconic Whale Bones in Whitby. The challenge has been organised in memory of Harry’s close family friend and Whitby legend, John Hunter who died from MND in 2023. The money raised will help the MND Association to improve support for people living with MND and their families.

Friday’s run will take the trio from Seahouses along the coastal path to Blyth and onto Whitley Bay. They will run into South Shields before ending the leg at Gateshead’s Millennium Bridge.

Harry said: “I would describe John as the ultimate runner. A friend to so many people and a constant in my life – a man who was a real inspiration. To see how MND affected him was heartbreaking to all of us and this is my way of helping to raise awareness of this truly devastating disease. There are no treatments or a cure, so when someone is told they have MND there is nothing anyone can do. It’s really important to me to do everything I can to change that.

Harry Schofield, left and Nick Shallow, right, who will be joined by Craig Newlands on the run.

“The response we’ve had to the challenge so far has been incredible with people making donations and saying they want to join us for days two and three which will be incredible.

“The first day of the challenge has been arranged to coincide with what would have been John’s birthday so my thoughts will be very much with him on the day.”

After staying overnight in Gateshead, the team will set off again on Saturday, retracing their steps to the coast towards Sunderland, Hartlepool and then inland towards Billingham and Stockton on Tees before ending the leg at Middlesborough’s Riverside Stadium.

The final leg will take in Redcar, Saltburn, Staithes and Sandsend before the team finally arrive in Whitby later that day.

You can learn more about the challenge or donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/thewhalebonesrun

For more information about the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org