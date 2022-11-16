Ridley Park care home is inviting cards to be sent in order to spread festive cheer to residents and staff.

The cards will be opened and placed around the home for residents to read, with the aim of helping them feel more connected to the local community.

Karen Johnson, home manager at Ridley Park, said: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, so this Christmas we wanted to make the winter season extra special by calling on our local communities to surprise our residents with lots of lovely cards.

Ridley Park are making the appeal in the hope of making Christmas more festive for residents

“We know that receiving a card full of festive well wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year.

“It is a small gesture of kindness which would have such a positive impact, providing residents with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness, the ultimate definition of festive cheer.”

“We know how wonderful our local community is and are hopeful that people will come together in a show of festive spirit to boost everyone’s moods in the homes and make it an even merrier Christmas.”

The home say Christmas can be tough for residents who do not have family around to celebrate with, and that receiving cards can help them feel less isolated.