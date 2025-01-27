Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A day care service which was earmarked for closure at the end of January will now continue.

Trustees of the Belford-based charity announced last month that Bell View Day Care Ltd would close because it was ‘financially unsustainable’.

However, discussions have been held since then with councillors and officers from Northumberland County Council to try and find a way to retain the service in some form.

A Bell View spokesperson said: “Trustees of Bell View Charity have met regularly over and beyond the Christmas break. They are delighted to confirm that the day care service will not be closing at the end of January as previously reported.

Bell View in Belford.

“We are now working with our partners on a new model to take the service forward.

“Further details will be made public in the near future and in the meantime, we are in the process of contacting all our clients.”

Bell View has previously reported that the financial difficulties were due, in part, to the significant funding pressures the social care sector has experienced in recent years.

The day care operation has also experienced a significant decline in income from service referrals due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The day care centre currently operates on weekdays and, using its own wheelchair-accessible transport, is able to collect and return clients each day.

Bell View also continues to operate its other services as normal, including its Help at Home service and all activities delivered by the charity, including but not limited to social and exercise activities; community café; room and wheelchair hire and fundraising events.