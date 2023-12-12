Renovation work complete at Newbiggin supported living bungalows for adults with autism and learning difficulties
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexandra Park, sometimes referred to as Alex Park, comprises 28 bungalows, which have all now been refitted by the supported living service’s parent company Lifeways.
Each bungalow now has low surface heat radiators, a new or refurbished kitchen, and refurbished bathrooms to wet room standard featuring either a bath or a shower.
They have all also been redecorated and had new flooring installed, as well as having new LED spot lighting put in and enhanced lighting set up outside.
A new communal bin area has been created for residents, and a fully integrated intercom system has been installed so the people can independently let visitors into their homes.
Andrea Ellison, Lifeways’ head of property, said: “We worked hard to stick to our tight timeline and ensure that we made good on our promise of a smooth living transition.
“Thank you to everyone who has shared such lovely feedback, including our clients who live in the bungalows, their families, and the staff who work in their homes.
“We are so happy to hear about the positive impact that we have been able to make.”
Four vacant bungalows were refurbished first and then used as ‘hotels’ where residents stayed for three weeks while their own home was done up.
An inspection earlier this year of Alexandra Park by regulator the CQC, conducted during the project, rated the centre as ‘requires improvement’, with upgrade works identified as a positive of the site and inspectors noting refurbishments that were not yet complete could address some of their concerns.