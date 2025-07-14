Region's NHS sets out the circumstances for when women should not use weight loss injections

Women have been told by officials at NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) the circumstances for when they should not use weight loss injections.

They are being warned that weight loss drugs such as Wegovy, Ozempic, Rybelsus and Mounjaro should not be used during pregnancy, when trying to get pregnant or while breastfeeding as there is not enough information available as to whether using the injections could cause harm to the baby.

The advice follows an announcement from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Amanda Kennett, ICB director of midwifery, said: “It’s extremely important that women across the North East and North Cumbria understand the risks of using weight loss injections if they’re pregnant, planning a baby, or breastfeeding.

Dr Alex Kent.

“If you or someone close to you are using this medication and are pregnant, or might be thinking about starting a family, please encourage them to speak to their GP or maternity team as soon as possible.”

Other expert advice includes reminding people not to buy unregulated weight loss injections online or from beauty salons that could be fake, dangerous, or even deadly.

Dr Alex Kent, medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care ICB, said: “We are also advising women using the injections to take particular care with contraception, as some weight loss drugs can reduce the effectiveness of the pill by slowing digestion and causing vomiting and diarrhoea.

“In these cases, we recommend using additional non-oral methods of contraception, such as condoms, for at least the first four weeks of treatment. We also advise waiting at least two months after stopping injections before trying to get pregnant.”