Region's NHS calls on high risk people to top up their protection against flu this winter

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:08 BST

The NHS across its various regions is urging everyone at high risk from flu to ‘Be wise, immunise’ by getting their vaccine this winter.

Every year, around 17 million people in England get a free flu jab. Last year, more than one million people in the North East and North Cumbria area were vaccinated.

The flu vaccine is now available to all pregnant women, children aged two and three, primary school kids, secondary school students in Years 7 to 11 and children over six months old with certain health conditions.

From October 3, the vaccine will also be offered to people aged 65 and over, those aged 18 to 65 with certain health conditions, care home residents, carers, close contacts of people with weakened immune systems, and all frontline health and social care workers.

Last year, more than one million people in the North East and North Cumbria area were vaccinated.
Last year, more than one million people in the North East and North Cumbria area were vaccinated.

The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation have recommended these dates, as protection from the flu vaccine can reduce over time – so starting later ensures better protection during the peak flu season.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “For some people flu can be very dangerous, so it’s important that those most at risk get their vaccine.

“This not only protects them and their families, but also helps reduce pressures on NHS services during winter.”

Children will get flu nasal spray at school with parental consent and other groups on the list can get the vaccine at their GP practice.

When the time comes, all other eligible adults can book their vaccine appointment online, through the NHS App, or by calling 119.

