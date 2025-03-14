Regional shared Care Record system passes one million monthly views ahead of 5th anniversary

The digital shared care record system, Great North Care Record, has reported that its system has reached one million views every month by health and care staff across the North East – making it one of the most used systems of its kind in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GNCR enables health and care professionals to securely access patient data from multiple providers, all in one platform. This streamlined approach supports more informed decision-making, resulting in higher quality of care and safer experiences for patients.

Passing one million monthly views coincides with GNCR’s fifth anniversary – and since its launch in March 2020, it has become one of the world’s leading shared care record systems, with 25 million total views and 30k regular users. Over that time, annual views have increased by 839% - rising from 998k in 2020, to 9.3 million in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landmark one million monthly view caps off another year of significant growth for GNCR, including the region-wide launch of GP Connect. It is also the first shared care record in the country to have all NHS Foundation Trusts in the region sharing maternity data through one common electronic patient record.

Great North Care Record is now viewed more than one million times every month by health and care staff in the North East

Currently, just over half of health and care professionals in the North East and North Cumbria who can access GNCR are doing so, with its a reach and impact on health and care services in the region continuing to grow. With plans to expand the system into areas such as community dentistry, the volunteer sector, care homes, and community pharmacy, Great North Care Record is set to enhance collaboration and improve patient care even further.

Lisa Sewell, GNCR Programme Director, said: “We’re delighted to have surpassed our landmark goal of one million monthly views. It evidences the incredibly positive impact that GNCR has had at scale. It continues to enable timely and informed decision making supporting a person’s care in NENC.

“It brings immense pride for all involved to see how far GNCR has come in the last five years. It is now a core digital enabler within our region’s health and social care system. We recognise that there is still more to do to ensure the scale and quality of information presented continues to develop. Our goal continues to be that the value of GNCR is maximised for the benefit of all in the North East and North Cumbria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Graham Evans, Executive Chief Digital and Infrastructure Officer, NHS North East & North Cumbria ICB, added: “It gives me great pride to see the service continuously go from strength to strength and support frontline care for the population we serve,

“Over the past 5 years, GNCR has led the way when it comes to shared care records and connecting organisations together digitally. Regionally, we must continue to collaborate and promote using Great North Care Record to maximise its value and provide greater benefit for all.”