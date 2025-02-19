Regional NHS invests £1.5m to tackle surge in respiratory illness
North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has invested a total of £1.5million to provide 34 respiratory hubs in the region till the end of February.
They have helped around 600 patients every day in the region during winter and they are one of a range of initiatives helping to manage winter pressures on the NHS.
Others include enhanced triage at A&Es, so patients are directed to the best care for their needs by a trained clinician; extra community response services to support vulnerable patients outside hospital; and more use of 'virtual wards' so patients can be monitored and cared for in the comfort of their own home where this is appropriate.
Dr Catherine Monaghan, a respiratory consultant and clinical director at the ICB, said: "With flu, RSV and other viruses still adding to the pressure on the NHS, the hubs are a vital extra service in winter.
“They are helping patients to get seen quickly, get diagnosed and have the treatment they need without having to go to hospital.
“Our teams in GP practices and emergency services have been working flat out all winter, so the hubs are helping to reduce some of that pressure. They also help to reduce infections by keeping coughing patients away from crowded emergency waiting rooms.
“They helped over 35,000 people last year – and it could be even more this time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.