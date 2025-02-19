A special service to help patients in the North East with lung and breathing problems has been extended for an extra month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has invested a total of £1.5million to provide 34 respiratory hubs in the region till the end of February.

They have helped around 600 patients every day in the region during winter and they are one of a range of initiatives helping to manage winter pressures on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others include enhanced triage at A&Es, so patients are directed to the best care for their needs by a trained clinician; extra community response services to support vulnerable patients outside hospital; and more use of 'virtual wards' so patients can be monitored and cared for in the comfort of their own home where this is appropriate.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, respiratory consultant. Picture courtesy of Teesside University.

Dr Catherine Monaghan, a respiratory consultant and clinical director at the ICB, said: "With flu, RSV and other viruses still adding to the pressure on the NHS, the hubs are a vital extra service in winter.

“They are helping patients to get seen quickly, get diagnosed and have the treatment they need without having to go to hospital.

“Our teams in GP practices and emergency services have been working flat out all winter, so the hubs are helping to reduce some of that pressure. They also help to reduce infections by keeping coughing patients away from crowded emergency waiting rooms.

“They helped over 35,000 people last year – and it could be even more this time.”