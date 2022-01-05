RED January: What is the charity challenge and how can I take part in 2022?
Looking to beat the winter blues and get moving to start the new year?
There’s a charity challenge running this month that could be right up your street.
If you’ve seen your family and friends posting on social media about #REDJanuary, there’s still time for you to get cracking and take part.
We take a look at RED January, how it began and how you can get involved.
What is RED January?
The nationwide initiative inspires people to move every single day throughout January to combat the winter blues.
Fancy a cycle, swim or walk to kickstart your 2022? Well, you can join thousands of others in taking part in a daily fitness activity in support of charity Sport in Mind.
Launched in 2010, Sport in Mind delivers physical activity projects in partnership with the NHS to aid recovery, promote mental wellbeing, improve physical health and more.
How do I join?
It’s simple – choose your favourite fitness activitiy, set a goal and off you go!
Whether you’re stepping, splashing or pedalling, you can reach out to fellow members of the RED January community for encouragement.
It’s free to register on the RED website, and you can set your own fundraising goal if you want to raise money for Sport in Mind too.
What inspired the challenge?
Hannah Beecham, CEO and Founder of RED January and RED Together, launched the challenge in 2016.
She was inspired to get people moving after seeing how training for a walking marathon transformed her mum’s mood and management of her mental health.