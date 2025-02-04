Recruitment begins for NHS medicines manufacturing centre in Northumberland which is expected to create around 150 jobs
The centre will produce large volumes of chemotherapy treatment, as well as ‘ready to administer’ injectable medicines for patients in the North East and North Cumbria. It will also manufacture ‘pre-labelled’ medicines to support hospital teams as patients are discharged.
The Seaton Delaval facility is expected to create around 150 new jobs in roles such as operators, warehouse staff, clean room supervisors and other skilled professionals.
Over the next 12 months jobs will be advertised as the NHS works towards plans to start operating from the new Medicines Manufacturing Centre in spring 2026.
To begin the recruitment process, a managing director, Marc Sutton has been appointed to lead on the development of the ‘aseptic’ facility.
Marc has over 25 years of experience working in medicines manufacturing in the NHS. For the last six years, Marc has been the head of radiopharmacy in the South East Wales region.
Marc said: “I am very proud and honoured to have been appointed. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver an excellent cutting-edge service for our patients.”
The facility has also appointed a production manager, Neil Simpson, who has worked within the NHS for 25 years at Newcastle Specials, alongside a deputy head of quality, Carly McGurty, who has several years experience within the pharmaceutical industry.