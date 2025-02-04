Recruitment has begun at the new flagship NHS Medicines Manufacturing Centre in Seaton Delaval which will safeguard the supply of vital drugs for patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre will produce large volumes of chemotherapy treatment, as well as ‘ready to administer’ injectable medicines for patients in the North East and North Cumbria. It will also manufacture ‘pre-labelled’ medicines to support hospital teams as patients are discharged.

The Seaton Delaval facility is expected to create around 150 new jobs in roles such as operators, warehouse staff, clean room supervisors and other skilled professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the next 12 months jobs will be advertised as the NHS works towards plans to start operating from the new Medicines Manufacturing Centre in spring 2026.

Medicine Manufacturing Centre managing director - Marc Sutton.

To begin the recruitment process, a managing director, Marc Sutton has been appointed to lead on the development of the ‘aseptic’ facility.

Marc has over 25 years of experience working in medicines manufacturing in the NHS. For the last six years, Marc has been the head of radiopharmacy in the South East Wales region.

Marc said: “I am very proud and honoured to have been appointed. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver an excellent cutting-edge service for our patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility has also appointed a production manager, Neil Simpson, who has worked within the NHS for 25 years at Newcastle Specials, alongside a deputy head of quality, Carly McGurty, who has several years experience within the pharmaceutical industry.