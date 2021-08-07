Rare chance to fly over North East with Great North Air Ambulance crew

Join the air ambulance crew

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) have launched a new fundraising campaign called ‘Power Up’ – with the chance for one lucky supporter to take a seat in one of their helicopters and fly across the region.

Paula Moore, event fundraiser, said: “The pandemic has hit the charity really hard and we estimated we lost more than £100,000 a month.

"We are calling on our supporters to power up their fundraising to help us bridge the gap left by COVID-19 and ensure our helicopters can continue to power up every day.”

She added: “There are so many ways people can support us. Whatever people can do to raise money will be a huge help.”

Participants will be offered GNAAS themed incentives for reaching certain fundraising targets, – including Power Up t-shirts or hoodies, an airbase visit, but those who raise £500 or more will have the chance to get an exclusive flight in the charity’s aircraft.

Paula added: “We’re hoping the incentives will help spur people on to raise vital funds for our charity, especially when there’s a helicopter flight up for grabs. For those who are not able to fundraise but would like to donate, they can still be entered into the draw to win a flight in the helicopter if they donate £500 or more and specify it is for Power Up.”

Power Up will run from August to January, and participants can fundraise any time in those months.