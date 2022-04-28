Quitting smoking 'will help your finances at a time of rising prices'

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance.

Fresh has analysed the latest estimates for various costs, as well as the average price for cigarettes, to produce various figures.

It says if you currently smoke 10 cigarettes a day and quit, you would save the following amounts.

One week’s savings of £31 could help pay towards your monthly water bill; two weeks’ savings of around £62 could pay for the cost of fuel or public transport; three weeks’ savings of approximately £93 could buy a family food shop; and four weeks’ savings of £124 could buy you a superfast broadband package, including TV, for four months.

In addition, £1,642 saved in a year could more than pay for many families’ annual power bill.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Smoking is a massive drain on the finances of many families across the North East.

“Day by day, and week by week, it is frightening to think how these costs mount up.

“Quitting smoking can feel like an instant pay rise and create a bit of financial peace of mind, but also means you can enjoy a few luxuries for you and the family.

This spring, smokers in the North East and North Cumbria are also being offered the chance to sign up for free online 24/7 support with the Smoke Free app.