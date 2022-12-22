That’s the message from Fresh, the regional programme for tobacco control.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said the organisation recommends that people use a quit aid and get free local support to stop – making the process less stressful and more successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Stopping smoking is one of the biggest gifts you can give to your loved ones and to yourself this New Year.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.

“There aren’t many things that can bring more money and better health.”

Visit the North East quit smoking hub at www.freshquit.co.uk for free advice and quitting support, to see how much extra money you could have in your pocket and to try the quitting quiz.

Advertisement Hide Ad