Put a spring in your step with a well-being walk in Berwick, Alnwick or Wooler

Berwick walkers.

The walks are led by friendly volunteers, vary in length and wherever possible, leaders will tailor the walks to the group’s requirements and abilities.

All you have to do is turn up at one of the venues wearing sensible footwear and appropriate outdoor clothing and bring a drink if it is hot. You’ll have great company, trained walk leaders and safe walking routes to get you on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erica Bamford who assists with the weekly Berwick health walk said:, “One of our favourite groups walks is along the riverside in front of the castle and past the icehouse. There is so much history to share about the sites and ruins we pass by, and the river and its exceptional bird life makes a stunning back drop. Come and join us – you are guaranteed a warm welcome.”

Walking is a low impact exercise that has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, stroke and some cancers. While getting out in the fresh air with friends can help combat loneliness and depression.