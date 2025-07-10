PureGym to open 24/7 gym in Cramlington this autumn creating nine jobs
It has been confirmed that the brand-new gym will be opening at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure Centre on Westmorland Retail Park this autumn.
The club will be a 10,000 square-foot gym providing members access to hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, including resistance machines, cardio and free weights, and a large functional fitness zone.
The site will be open 24/7, providing members with access to a variety of fitness classes and certified personal trainers.
A PureGym spokesperson said: “There is a strong demand for flexible, affordable fitness in Northumberland and we are therefore delighted to be opening a brand new gym in Cramlington this autumn.
"The new club will be a fantastic addition to the local community, driving footfall to the retail park and creating nine jobs in the thriving health and fitness sector. We look forward to welcoming our new members to PureGym Cramlington - check out our opening offer!”
