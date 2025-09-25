Pure Gym have confirmed an opening date for their brand-new Cramlington health club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that the budget-friendly gym will be launching their new site at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure Centre on Westmorland Retail Park on Friday, October 17 from noon.

The gym will be open 24-hours, seven-days-a-week and will create nine local jobs,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable and flexible approach in Northumberland, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Cramlington.”

A typical representation of a PureGym.

The club will be a 10,000 square-foot gym providing members access to hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment and a large functional fitness zone.

A spokesperson for Manor Walks Shopping Centre, added: “We are delighted that PureGym has chosen Manor Walks for its latest opening. Their arrival strengthens our tenant mix and underlines the appeal of Cramlington for leading national brands.

"This addition enhances the value and vibrancy of the scheme, and we look forward to supporting PureGym’s long-term success here.”