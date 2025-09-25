PureGym new Cramlington site opening date announced for October

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:23 BST
Pure Gym have confirmed an opening date for their brand-new Cramlington health club.

It has been announced that the budget-friendly gym will be launching their new site at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure Centre on Westmorland Retail Park on Friday, October 17 from noon.

The gym will be open 24-hours, seven-days-a-week and will create nine local jobs,

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s affordable and flexible approach in Northumberland, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Cramlington.”

A typical representation of a PureGym.placeholder image
A typical representation of a PureGym.

The club will be a 10,000 square-foot gym providing members access to hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment and a large functional fitness zone.

A spokesperson for Manor Walks Shopping Centre, added: “We are delighted that PureGym has chosen Manor Walks for its latest opening. Their arrival strengthens our tenant mix and underlines the appeal of Cramlington for leading national brands.

"This addition enhances the value and vibrancy of the scheme, and we look forward to supporting PureGym’s long-term success here.”

