Public invited to nominate ambulance service workers for annual awards

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST

Have you received outstanding care from someone at North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) that you think deserves to be recognised?

NEAS will be running its annual awards, ‘In the Spotlight’, in June and it is looking for nominations from patients and their families who want to recognise those who have come to their aid.

It employs more than 3,000 people, who touch the lives of thousands of patients across the North East every day in a variety of ways.

NEAS is constantly taking calls to 999 and 111, dispatching ambulances, giving advice, and plotting journeys. The teams, altogether, took over 1,407,350 calls in 2023/24 alone, attending 405,072 patient incidents.

NEAS will be running its annual awards in June.

In addition, the trust’s training team at Dukesway train up to 1,000 students each year.

Nominations are welcome until March 31. To make a nomination for the Patient Choice Award, go to www.neas.nhs.uk/your-service/patient-feedback/nominate-our-staff

